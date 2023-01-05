In the late 1800s, immigration was a very hot issue in Carroll County but for a completely different reason than that of today. Following the end of the Civil War, many farming operations in Carroll County were faced with an urgent need for field labor inasmuch as the county’s former laborers had left Mississippi in favor of job opportunities in the northern states. Such was the need, that in late 1869, a group of farmers organized the Carroll County Immigration Society.

The chief aim of the newly formed Carroll County Immigration Society was to take “immediate action” to supply the labor needs of the county. In investigating the best types of labor to be introduced into this area, the Society first looked to the Chinese population of California as a potential labor source for the county’s Delta region. In the hill region, the Society determined that hill farms would be better served by recruiting foreign immigrants from Germany, Scotland, Ireland, and England.

In addition to looking outside the United States, the Society also looked to northern cities such as Chicago as a source of human labor. In the furtherance of their objective, advertisements were placed in various northern newspapers promoting the benefits of living and working in the South. The Society even offered paid trips to delegates from all over the United States inviting them to visit Mississippi in the hopes of enticing new sources of labor.

The Society’s efforts soon began to bear fruit as immigrants began making their way to Carroll County. As an example, New Orlean’s “The Times-Picayune” of Feb. 12, 1870, reported that a steamship Bavaria from Hamburg, Germany, had just arrived with more than 200 labors all bound for the interior of Mississippi and mentioned Vaiden particularly. The same article noted that the South’s labor call was also being answered by immigrants from within the United States. Specifically, German laborers from the Chicago area were arriving in the area, having chosen to be leave the cold, overcrowded Northwest in favor of the warmer, less-populated areas of Mississippi.

Initial reports suggested that these new immigrants to the South were delighted with their new home and found that they were received by the area’s residents with “all the cordiality that is characteristic of our Southern yeomanry.” Likewise, the locals found their new neighbors to be very industrious and hard workers. However, Carroll countians soon learned that the very characteristics that made these immigrants such great workers also made their new neighbors yearn for something more than being a common laborer on another person’s farm.

In an 1881 letter written to The Clarion- Ledger, one immigrant wrote the editor explaining why it was so hard to keep immigrants on a farm. He suggested that it was impossible to induce workers to remain and settle in Mississippi in light of the area’s “false and ruinous system of farming.” He noted that immigrants from China and Europe were more accustomed to farming staples, such as wine, pecans, walnuts, sugar, and tea. He said immigrants were disappointed that Southern farm owners “worshipped King Cotton.” He remarked that unlike old world farming techniques, Mississippi’s farming practices were wearing out the land. Finally, he concluded that each immigrant would soon have to decide to stay and hope for improvement or move to some other promising land of opportunity in another state.

Today’s lack of large numbers of citizens of Chinese or German descent in Carroll County shows that the predictions of 100 years earlier came true. Those early foreign immigrants who settled in Carroll County in the late 1800s stayed only long enough to make the money needed to move somewhere else.