Very few cars passed, a couple walked down the sidewalk their footsteps echoing down the darkened city street.

We went to New Orleans to help Daniel and Jayme in their efforts to recover from Hurricane Ida and clear the debris from the three trees that blew over and took down parts of their fence.

We love visiting them and the grand girls, Gracie now 13 and Addie 2 and a half. This time Gary’s black truck was loaded with tools, boards, and posts (which were in short supply in Metairie) so he could work with Daniel.

Miss Addie had on her boots and was ready to watch the building process and pick up sticks, too. In spite of school being out until October because of the storm damage, Gracie’s junior high had a football game that Thursday and we enjoyed watching and cheering—-especially seeing Gracie and the dance team perform for the first time.

Addie loved it all—-and yelled loud and long waving her arms and jumping up and down. She finally found a place mama would let her be loud. It was a few hours of kind of normal in a not normal world of storm and pandemic.

To eat in a restaurant in New Orleans city, you had to show your proof of COVID vaccination. Other parts of the area didn’t require the documents. After working hard Friday, we wanted to go out for something to eat, but most places were closed due to the storm or lack of people to work.

Finally Jayme found an open restaurant without a long waiting line; it was downtown. As we drove through the darkened streets we were surprised that very few people were out. A few couples were walking around here and there, but no crowds.

Solitary cars drove slowly by.

As we walked in the low lit restaurant, the greeter asked to see our proof of COVID vaccination which we showed him. We walked through the almost deserted dining area, and were seated in the outside courtyard as we requested. A few more people came in as we ordered and ate.

As we prepared to leave, Daniel turned to our waitress and said, “Thank you for being here and working so we could enjoy dinner tonight.”

Her face lit up. “Thank you all for coming out to eat with us. Before you got here I was like this; just twiddling my thumbs with no one here to serve and nothing to do. I was so glad to see your group! Then these people came in and the other couple. I was so relieved.”

Did you think this would happen in a major city?

Being thankful enough people came in to work to run a well-known, historical restaurant running and open?

The Bible talks about working and doing a good job at what you find to do. If you take this verse to heart, it will change your attitude about your job. “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters,” Colossians 3:23.

Galatians 6:4-5 reminds us that we are part of a group, not working alone: “Each one should test their own actions. Then they can take pride in themselves alone without comparing themselves to someone else, for each one should carry their own load.”

Be an example of working as for the Lord—-remembering that work done for God and in His name have eternal rewards beyond today.