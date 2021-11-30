For nearly 15 years now, I’ve had the privilege of telling the stories of this community as the editor and publisher of The Winona Times and The Conservative newspapers.

To break it down, that is 1,498 editions, not including the hundreds of special editions and glossy magazines produced over the years. That is 749 weekly deadlines, more stories, photographs, and advertisements than I can count, and a multitude of memories I will always cherish.

You see, this week’s editions of The Winona Times and The Conservative will be my last at the helm of the papers. I have decided to step back and focus on my most important role in life – that of being a mom.

Most regular readers of this column have followed my adventures in motherhood and watched my son, Dean, now eight years old, grow up. I’ve so enjoyed sharing all of our adventures -- and sometime misadventures -- with you. Being mom has been the most challenging but also the most rewarding work of my life – far more challenging than publishing two newspapers a week.

What I didn’t realize is there is a time in a child’s life when they get busy – really busy. Our evenings are now filled with soccer games, baseball games, Boy Scout meetings, church youth group meetings, spelling test preparations, math homework, cursive writing practice, Accelerated Reading assignments and so on.

Thankfully, my wonderful husband, Keith, is the ultimate hands-on dad. In addition to his pretty demanding day job, he coaches soccer and baseball, serves as a Den Leader for Boy Scouts, serves as chauffer for practices and playdates, makes lunches, washes soccer uniforms, and so on. Our household -- like most modern-day, working-parent households -- depends on both Keith and me playing an active role in the day-to-day. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but it also takes two parents threatening life and limb to get ours dressed for school each morning. (To all of you single parents out there, you are truly gifts from God, and I hold you in the highest regard.)

Over the last year, I’ve noticed that I’ve had to miss more and more of Dean’s activities due to work obligations, and I knew something had to give. I began to re-prioritize the important things in my life and need to be able to keep my family as my top priority.

I don’t want to wake up one morning and discover my little boy is all grown up and, well, I missed it all. I made the decision to step back from my newspaper career. At first, I thought I would feel the pang of regret, but I’m actually thrilled. I found a great compromise that will allow much more time with my child while allowing me the opportunity do the professional things I really love – writing and helping promote the community I now call home.

Going forward, however, I will just do it in a freelance role. You might even see a byline from me every now and then in one publication or another.

I’ll continue to serve the community as a volunteer, especially with the Winona Business Association and the Carrollton Pilgrimage. Being an active part of this community is what makes living here so amazing.

My decision to relocate here in 2007 was the best decision I’ve ever made. Not only did I start my family here, but I found another kind of family here – people I am so blessed to call my friends. I’ve dug in my roots, and I’m proud to call this my home.

Over the years, I’ve had the honor of working with some wonderful team members here at the paper, and I’ve collaborated with some extraordinary publishers at my sister newspapers in the surrounding counties. We’ve faced unique challenges – I could write a book -- and some daunting deadlines, and we always prevail. Newspaper folks are tenacious like that, after all.

I am so grateful to Wyatt Emmerich and Emmerich Newspapers for allowing me the opportunity to serve this community for nearly 15 years. I can’t say enough about this company and my fellow publishers in communities across Mississippi and in Arkansas and Louisiana. You won’t find harder-working or dedicated folks anywhere in the world. I’m humbled to have been a part of this remarkable band of brothers and sisters.

And to everyone in Carroll and Montgomery counties, telling your stories has truly been one of the greatest honors of my life. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of yours.