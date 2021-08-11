During the last five billion years Earth has experienced five ice ages, each lasting at least 100 million years. Because our sixth and current ice age began only three million years ago, it will be a long time before things get warm again. Yes, you read that correctly; Earth is currently experiencing its sixth ice age.

Global Warming is a major temperature fluctuation caused by:

a. Earth's orbit around the Sun which is elliptical, not circular. When Earth is farther from the Sun it gets less sunlight making it colder, and when it gets closer to the Sun it gets warmer.

b. Earth's inclination or tilt varies slightly from 22 to 24 degrees relative to the Sun. The areas more directly facing the Sun get more heat; those facing away get less.

c. Earth goes through a full orbital cycle around the Sun every 23,000 years during which its annual seasons occur at different points along its eliptical path

But it's not that simple. You might compare Earth's ice ages to our winters and summers. Even in winter there are usually days which are not so cold and summer days that are not so hot. Those fluctuations are caused by normal occurrences on Earth such as a slight variation in the flow of ocean currents; major volcanic eruptions that cause clouds; the weather; Sun spots; etc.

These natural fluctuations are the primary cause of global warming. There is absolutely nothing humans can do to change that, but misinformed efforts could destroy our economy and way of life. The current emphasis on substituting “green” sources of energy like solar and wind for oil, coal, and natural gas is a prime example of what we should not do!

During the hundreds of years it will take to deplete our current sources of fossil fuels we could develop ways to reduce their flourocarbon footprints while making “green energy” sources more cost-efficient. Immediately making the switch from fossil fuels to “green” energy will bankrupt America.

Electric cars are not yet a viable part of the solution because:

1. Rare-earth elements necessary for the manufacture of rechargeable batteries must be mined and purchased in China;

2. Fossil fuels are used to manufacture electric cars;

3. Fossil fuels are used to manufacture, charge and recharge electric car batteries which are inefficient;

What can we do to positively effect climate change:

1. Slow our birth rate.

2. Stop destroying our rain forests.

3. Extinguish burning coal mines that pour flourocarbons into our atmosphere and will continue to do so for a thousand years unless extinguished. There are hundreds of these mines in the United States and thousands throughout the World, especially in India and China.

4. Decrease the amount of open farm acreage by improving seeds, fertilizers and farming techniques to increase yield.

5. Reduce plastics by recycling (and stop contaminating our oceans with them).

Clyde Morgan is a decorated Vietnam veteran. He lives in Crossgates in Brandon.