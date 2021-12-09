The Winona Library will be closed December 23 and 24 for Christmas and December 31 for New Year’s. We would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

The library currently has Holiday Giveaway Bags for Children 12 and under while supplies last. Only one bag per child and the child must be present to receive a bag.

The library will be having a Noah’s Ark DIY stuffed animal workshop and storytime for children Tuesday, December 14 at 3:30 p.m. If you do not feel comfortable bringing your child to the program, you are welcome to pick up the stuffed animal kit from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m that day. We only have 36 animals available to stuff so preregistering is a must and is on a first come basis. Registration will begin Monday, November 29 and will continue until all 36 slots are reserved. Come by the library to register your child for the program. We will need the name of the child, an adult’s name, and a contact phone number.

New books:

• Mercy by David Baldacci; FBI Agent Atlee Pine’s harrowing search for her long-lost sister Mercy reaches a boiling point in this breakneck thriller.

• Battle Royal by Lucy Parker; A delicious new romantic comedy that is a battle of whisks and wits.

• The Royal Next Door by Karina Halle; An ordinary summer goes royally awry when a prince and princess move next door, bringing their handsome bodyguard with them.

• The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly; A brazen methodical killer strikes on New Year’s Eve, and LAPD detective Renee Ballard and Harry Bosch must join forces to find justice for the victim in a city scarred by fear and social unrest.

• Better Off Dead by lee Child; Jack Reacher is back in a brand-new page-turning thriller. Reacher is good at finding people who don’t want to be found, so he offers to help, despite feeling that Fenton is keeping secrets of her own. But a life hangs in the balance. Maybe more than one. But to bring Dendoncker down will be the riskiest job of Reacher's life. Failure is not an option, because in this kind of game, the loser is always better off dead.

• Dark Tarot by Christine Feehan; Light and dark combine as the cards reveal hidden truths.

• The Devil’s Sea by Dirk Cussler; Fearless adventurer Dirk Pitt must unravel a historical mystery of epic importance.

• Never by Ken Follett; The new must-read epic from master storyteller Ken Follett: more than a thriller, it’s an action-packed, globe-spanning drama set in the present day.

• The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles; Spanning just ten days and told from multiple points of view, Towles’s third novel will satisfy fans of his multi-layered literary styling while providing them an array of new and richly imagined settings, characters, and themes.

New in nonfiction:

• Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty by Anderson Cooper; Written with a unique insider’s viewpoint, this is a rollicking, quintessentially American history as remarkable as the family it so vividly captures.

• How to Talk When Kids Won’t Listen: Whining, Fighting, Meltdowns, Defiance, and Other Challenges of Childhood by Joanna Faber and Julie King; An all-new guide from the mega-bestselling How to Talk series applies trusted and effective communication strategies to the toughest challenges of raising children.