The Clarksdale Board of Commissioners voted Monday night to rezone a site for a potential data center along with a list of conditions for any developer.

“The vote that we’ve taken today does not approve a data center. It only is the beginning of the conversation regarding the possibility of data centers coming to Clarksdale,” said Mayor Orlando Paden.

Only the mayor and two other members of the board, Jimmy Harris and Eddie Earl, were present. Commissioners Ray Sykes and Linda Downing were absent. While there were calls from the crowd that this group was not a quorum, Melvin Miller, the city attorney, advised that it was.

City officials have said that there have been discussions with a data center developer, but no agreements have been signed and the project may or may not happen.

The conditions for a data center on the 648-acre site were read during the meeting and include a one-time, $5-million impact fee be paid to the city prior to any work being done by a developer, that the developer would pay for any public utility improvements required and that there would be an additional 1,000-foot setback from any residential areas.

Two weeks ago, the board voted to reconsider rezoning and the conditions. In a “very confusing and very unstructured” meeting that involved an errant call for a closed-door executive session. Monday’s meeting was held after the board held a town meeting last week.

At the town hall meeting last week where residents commented and questioned a data center and its impacts, opinions were mixed. Some residents were enthusiastic about the potential tax revenue but others, especially those who live close to the site, were concerned about negative impacts. On Monday night, the city published an FAQ page responding to questions brought up during the town hall.

In advance of Monday’s meeting, the city published a presentation entitled “Understanding Hyperscale Datacenters: Community Benefits, Concerns and Environmental Impacts.”

“Hyperscale data center projects can be transformative for communities,” one slide says. The presentation lists benefits including tax revenue to fund public works projects and education, quality job creation, and helping fund activity programming for parks and recreation.

A slide showing projecting city property tax revenue says that in the first year of operation, a data center would bring in $15 million in property taxes. Last year, the city reported total general fund revenue of $9.2 million.

A vocal crowd was present Monday night, with many speaking against the proposal, in contrast to another recent public hearing where many spoke in favor. Amidst calls for a public discussion and to let people speak on the matter, the board allowed a comment to be entered into the public record.

“I have a problem with the lack of transparency of this whole process,” said one resident who called for a public hearing on the rezoning.

The elected officials at the meeting promised to continue to keep the public informed.

“If an application comes from a data center, I am going to insist that a detailed plan be given to the board and the public,” Paden said at the conclusion of the meeting.