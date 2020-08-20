In this heat, I love having salads for supper. We like to grill out and cook enough meat for the week and fix a salad or side to go with it. By the time I get home from work, cooking is the last thing on my mind, so the easier, the better.

I hope you enjoy these delicious sides. Enjoy!

Chipotle Tomato Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

1 head iceberg lettuce

6 slices bacon cooked and crumbled

1/4 cup almonds sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Chipotle Tomato Dressing

2 chipotle peppers canned in adobo

3 Roma tomatoes ends removed and cut in half

1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise

1/8 teaspoon salt

Wedge Salad

Wash and dry lettuce. Remove outer layer of leaves. Remove the core from lettuce head and cut into quarters. Arrange on plates or a serving platter. Top lettuce wedges with 1-2 tablespoons of dressing and then sprinkle with almonds, bacon, salt, and pepper.

Chipotle Tomato Dressing

Puree chipotle peppers and tomatoes in a food processor. Whisk together chipotle puree with mayo and salt. Adjust seasoning to taste. Double recipe for leftovers, and store covered in an airtight container in the fridge.

Bacon Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

12 large eggs hard-boiled and peeled

1 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 teaspoon rice vinegar

3/4 teaspoon dry ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon sugar

2 jalapenos seeded and diced

6 pieces bacon cooked, crisp, and crumbled

Paprika for garnish

Cut hard boiled eggs in half, lengthwise. Remove the yolks and put them in a mixing bowl

Mash the egg yolks with a fork. Add the mayonnaise, rice vinegar, ground mustard, and sugar to the mashed egg yolks and stir until well combined. Mix in the jalapenos and bacon.

Put the mixture in a Ziploc bag and cut a small hole in the corner of the bag. Fill each egg hole with the mixture. Sprinkle with paprika. Chill until ready to serve.

Chickpea Salad

2 1/4 cups diced cucumbers, partially peeled

1 cup diced, seeded tomato

1/4 cup diced red onion

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and pepper, to taste

15 ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

Combine all the ingredients together and toss well.

Summer Corn Salad

2 cans of whole kernel corn

2 large tomatoes, diced

1 bunch of green onions, chopped

3 tablespoon of mayo ( I use Blue Plate.)

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl, toss together the corn (drained), tomatoes, onion, mayo, salt and pepper. Chill until serving.