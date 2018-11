Incumbent trustee for the Carroll County School Board Beat 3 Daniel Vest was defeated by challenger William E. Downs, 438 to 326.

Downs will be joined on the board by John Phillips, who defeated challenger Martha Foreman Simpson, 625 to 276. Phillip will fill the seat vacated by Laura Davis who did not seek re-election.

