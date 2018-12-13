Town looks at re-paving Cemetery St.
Thu, 12/13/2018 - 9:00am
At the December meeting of the North Carrollton Mayor and Board of Aldermen, plans were made for improvements to infrastructure including water and streets.
At the December meeting of the North Carrollton Mayor and Board of Aldermen, plans were made for improvements to infrastructure including water and streets.
Less than 24 hours after a Carroll Academy bus carrying 25 children went down an embankment on... READ MORE
Joe L. Downs Jr. 93 of Carrollton died at Grenada Living Center in Grenada on Tuesday, December... READ MORE
Each Carroll Academy basketball team picked up a win last week with a sweep of Tri-County... READ MORE