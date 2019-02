A Carroll County man was killed Monday evening in a house fire.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, the emergency operations center dispatched fire and police units to the reports of a fire at 282 County Road 286. The home was fully-engulfed and spreading toward the woods by the time rescue crews arrived.

