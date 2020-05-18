A Winona man is facing aggravated assault charges in Carroll County for allegedly causing serious injury to a man.

Matt Tyler Griffin, 33, of Winona was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with a May 7 incident in the Avalon area of Carroll County.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, Griffin allegedly assaulted a man in his 50s, causing serious injury to the man. Walker said the victim received “a lot of stitches and a busted eardrum” in the assault and was treated and released from Greenwood Leflore Hospital. He said no weapons were used.

“[Griffin] drove out into a field where the victim was on a tractor in the Avalon area where the assault happened,” Walker said. “It definitely crossed into the felonious area.”

Walker said the assault stemmed from a dispute over money.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible, Walker said.