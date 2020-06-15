The Town of North Carrollton has masks available at town hall located at 114 Main Street.

“We have a supply of mask from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency that is available to the public to help in taking precautions for COVID-19,” said North Carrollton Mayor Ken Strachan.

The state has been providing masks to counties throughout Mississippi, the COVID-19 precautions are recommended until a vaccine is developed.

“By continuing to wear face masks, practicing social distancing and personal hygiene, will help the number of cases decrease, and help avoid a second wave this fall,” Strachan said.

COVID-19 has been deemed a direct threat to public safety, and there have been a total of 122 confirmed cases in Carroll County and 11 deaths.

“While Carroll County had a peak in cases about a month ago, the cases have leveled off the last couple of weeks, however, with the opening up of the state, and Fourth of July coming up precautions are important now as much as ever,” Strachan said.

The Mississippi State Department of Health recommends residents should wear non-medical grade masks or homemade cloth face coverings when shopping, running errands, or otherwise away from home.

“Face coverings are especially important when a distance of at least 6 feet cannot easily be maintained between persons and medical experts have been very vocal about how face coverings play an important role in reducing coronavirus transmissions,” Strachan said.

For more information on getting a mask from North Carrollton town hall call 662-237-9268.