Beginning today, Jan. 7, Grenada-area residents ages 75 and up can make an appointment to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as long as supplies last as the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada continues its work to curb virus transmission and to safeguard the public.

Those scheduling an appointment will be given details on the time they should arrive at UMMC Grenada for their vaccine, which will be administered beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8.

Only those with an appointment will receive the vaccine. Please call 662-227-7007 to schedule an appointment.