Three killed in shooting, suspect in custody

A Montgomery County man is in police custody in connection to a shooting in Carroll County.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, Michael Martin Barnhill, 30, is currently being held at the Carroll County Jail in connection with the deaths of three people in a shooting at a residence on County Road 135 Friday night.

Walker said after the Carroll County Emergency Operations Center received reports of a shooting, deputies responded to the scene shortly before midnight Friday and discovered three people had been shot. Two victims died at the scene and one died while in route by ambulance to a nearby landing zone to be airlifted.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Walker said the suspect was confronted at the scene and taken into custody by deputies.

“Deputies secured three other victims at the scene that were uninjured and began rendering aid to the injured,” Walker said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the state Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and interviewed witnesses.

“Please be in prayer for the family and friends involved,” Walker said.

Story developing.