Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital has a new chief administrative officer.

Sean Johnson has recently taken the helm at Tyler Holmes, and he is currently settling into the role. Johnson, a 14-year professional in medical administration, comes to Tyler Holmes from Magee General Hospital.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers