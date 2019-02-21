Retirement Reception

Thu, 02/21/2019 - 10:41am

The community is invited to a reception honoring retiring Town Clerk Linda McGregor on Sunday, February 24, at 3 pm, at the Carrollton Town Hall.

Obituaries

Earnest Phil Roberts

Earnest Phil Roberts, 62, of Greenwood, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Greenwood Leflore... READ MORE

Eleanor Littlejohn Clark
Josephine Fox Cooper
Kellie Kay McLaughlin
Augusta McCluskey Denley
Helen Carolyn Briscoe Richardson