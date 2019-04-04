Daniels seeking constable position

Paid political announcement

Carroll County deputy Roshaun Daniels is seeking the Southern District constable seat for Carroll County in August’s Democratic primary.

“I am dedicated to the community I currently serve as deputy,” Daniels said. “I feel like I can help in another aspect as constable. I am honest and dependable, and I will continue to serve Carroll County with integrity and commitment.”

Daniels, who lives with his family in the Coila area, is a career law enforcement officer. He has been a deputy in Carroll County since 2015, with prior experience at Winona Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. Since 2010, Daniels was named the DUI enforcement officer in Montgomery County, and he continues to serve in that capacity in Carroll County.

It was Daniels’ own near-death collision that led him into DUI enforcement.

“It was New Year’s Eve 2010, and I was hit head-on on Highway 51 by a drunk driver,” Daniels said.

At the time, Daniels was patrolman with the Winona Police Department, off-duty at the time of the accident, but the harrowing experience led him to ask to focus on DUI enforcement fulltime.

“By the grace of God, I walked away,” Daniels said.

Since becoming a DUI enforcement officer, Daniels has been very successful in taking impaired drivers off the street. He has been the recipient of six awards for DUI enforcement from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety for his efforts in combating impaired driving, and he received the state’s Buckle for Life Award for enforcing seatbelt laws.

“I do what I do to keep people safe,” Daniels said. “I get impaired drivers off the street before an innocent person gets hurt.”

In his many years in law enforcement, Daniels has the necessary experience and training in all aspects of law enforcement. He has been trained in Field Sobriety, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement, Mobile Video Street Course, Self-Defense Shooting School, Combat Shooting two-day rifle-pistol course, S.T.O.R.M. (Sobriety Trained Officer Representing Mississippi) Training, Taser Academy, Effective Courtroom Testimony, Street Crimes, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics SWAT training, FBI training on handling confidential informants, and Interviewing and Interrogation.

“I will be able to start serving the people of Carroll County from day one because I have already been trained for the job of constable,” Daniels said. “I’ve already served papers and warrants and served as a bailiff in court as a deputy.”

Part of his job as the DUI enforcement officer, Daniels often speaks to young people about the dangers of driving under the influence and not wearing a seatbelt. He is often speaking to groups at various churches and the schools in Carroll County.

While off-duty, Daniels is an active member of the Masonic organization, which is very active in the community. A member of Friendship Lodge in Winona, Daniels received Mason of the Year for his efforts in the organization’s charitable work.

Daniels is also a deacon-in-training at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.

Daniels also was honored as one of Carroll and Montgomery counties’ Top 20 under 40 for 2017 for his successful role as DUI enforcement officer in Carroll County and his community activities.

Married to Natoya Daniels, the couple are the proud parents of Tanijah, Alaysha, Jamarion, and Kaden.

“From serving as a deputy to earning your vote to be your next constable of Carroll County’s Southern District, every day I have the same goal – to protect the citizens of Carroll County,” Daniels said. “That is my ultimate goal.”

Contact Daniels with any questions or concerns at 662-392-7805 or email him at roshaun.d@yahoo.com.

