BREAKING: Winona Fred's is closing

According to a report in USA Today, Fred's Dollar Store is closing another 129 stores, and the Fred’s location in Winona is one of the stores closing.

“I was informed that [Fred’s] will be closing in 30 days,” Flowers said. “The pharmacy will stay open, according to who I spoke with.”

The corporate office announced the closures this morning. After this round of closures, the company will have about 80 stores left, USA Today reported.

Flowers said, “We are here to help the citizens, and we are calling other possible retailers to open a store in Winona. Don’t give up on us yet, Winona will survive.”

Story developing.