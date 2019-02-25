BREAKING: Danny's Lounge in Vaiden burning

Danny’s Lounge in Vaiden is currently engulfed by fire as firefighters from the Vaiden Volunteer Fire Department and Carrollton-North Carrollton Fire Department work to extinguish the flames.

According to Ken Strachan, Carroll County Emergency Management Director, firefighters were dispatched at 10:05 this morning to the scene. The building was empty when the fire occurred, Strachan said.

Vaiden Mayor Mel Hawthorne said the night club had recently changed ownership and was closed this past weekend while the new ownership filed the appropriate permits with the town.

