BREAKING:Highway 17 is closed

Mississippi Highway 17 South near County Road 23 is closed after the northbound lane collapsed following a washout.

“The collapse resulted in the highway being closed around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.” said Carroll County Emergency Management/Civil Defense Director Ken Strachan.

This was a result of the recent flooding, Carroll County has received excess amounts of rain since January. Carroll County Board of Supervisors signed a Declaration of Emergency on February 12.

“The location on Highway 17 that is closed is 11-and-a-half miles south of Highway 82 at Carrollton. I filed a report with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Monday afternoon in documenting this damage area. Motorist are advised take an alternate route.” Strachan said.