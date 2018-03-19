Tree crushes cars in Carrollton

A large oak tree crashed to the ground Monday afternoon, totaling at least two vehicles in its wake.

According to Reba Bailey, owner of Tanglewood in Carrollton (at the corner of Washington and College Streets), around 3:30 p.m. Monday, she and her husband, Steve, heard a commotion outside the house.

“It sounded like a trailer was passing by the house,” Bailey said.

Outside they found a large oak tree had fallen across a Ford pick-up truck, a Chevrolet Suburban, and a Hummer H2. Bailey said the Ford pick-up truck and the Suburban are certainly totaled while there might be hope in saving the Hummer H2.

Bailey said the cause of the tree falling had to be the abundance of rain lately because “only a few light breezes” were blowing at the time the tree fell.

“There were no strong winds,” Bailey said.

