Winners from the Vaiden parade were: Floats (first to third place) Tuckerville M.B. Church, Campbell Hill M.B. Church, and Evergreen Masonic Lodge. Below: Jack Teal waves to Santa who was the finale in the Carrollton-North Carrollton Christmas Parade. At the end there were trophies awarded in the band, float and dance team categories.

