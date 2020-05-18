The Winona Library is currently offering curbside book, audiobook, and DVD checkout, along with curbside document services. Library patrons are able to place holds on up to five items anytime using the library’s online catalog, or by calling the library at 283-3443. After receiving a notification that the items requested are ready for pick up, customers can come to the library, and call to receive curbside delivery. Document services are also being provided, including copying, faxing, and printing of up to five pages per visit.

Patrons can return all library items including library DVDs to the library book drops, though all items with a due date of March 9 and after have automatically been extended to June 1.