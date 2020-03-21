Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital announces no visitors in hospital

Saturday, Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital issued an order banning visitors from the hospital to help eliminate exposure to its patients and staff.

As instructed by the Mississippi Department of Health, if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, call your physician or the emergency room. DO NOT go to the emergency room without calling. Healthcare officials will instruct you from there.

Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital's statement:

?Beginning Saturday, March 21st at 12:00 p.m. No visitors will be allowed into the hospital. This is in response to the guidelines issued by the CDC and the MS State Dept. Of Health. We must take every precaution to ensure the safest and healthiest environment for our patients and staff. We will continue to care for our patients and make a sincere effort to accommodate each family with information, face time, and phone calls with their loved ones. This is being done in an effort to protect our patients and secure a healthy environment for them. We want to thank you all in advance for your understanding and patience in this matter."