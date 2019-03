Crews from C&C Tree Service and Carroll County Beat 2 remove trees from a bank that washed out last week during heavy rains. A portion of Washington Street, from College Street, to the Carroll Academy gymnasium has been closed for safety precautions until the bank can be cleared. Beat 2 Supervisor Terry Brown and the Town of Carrollton ar

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0