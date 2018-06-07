Teen shot and killed

**** UPDATE (Saturday, 1:44 p.m.) Captain Dan Herod reported that a suspect in this case is now in police custody. Developing...

A 16-year old boy was shot and killed Thursday night.

According to Captain Dan Herod, chief investigator for the Winona Police Department, law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at 10:36 p.m. on Silver Street near Highway 51. The teenager was found shot in the street.

He was declared dead at the scene by Montgomery County Coroner Allan Pratt, and he was transported to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Pearl for an autopsy.

“We are following leads, and we’ve identified a suspect,” Herod said.

Herod did not release the name of the victim or identify the suspect. The investigation into the murder is ongoing, with Herod and Chief of Police Tommy Bibbs leading the case.

Winona officers, as well as Montgomery County deputies Shawn Ware and Bailey Lott, responded to the scene Thursday night. Herod thanked the deputies for their assistance in helping secure and maintain the crime scene.

Story developing. More information will be added when made available.