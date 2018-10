Kierra Wiggins said her son, Karson Elijah Smith, was always smiling. She said he loved to be held, play, and listen to music – especially his grandfather playing the harmonica. He loved his dog, Peanut, and his favorite foods were bread and pizza.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers