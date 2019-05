NORTH CARROLLTON – On May 1, Peoples Bank and Trust Company officially became Bank of Commerce, according to Bryan Thornhill, president of Bank of Commerce, and Pate Shackelford, president of Peoples Bank and Trust Company.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers