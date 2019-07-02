Neill seeking second term

Incumbent Carroll County Beat 1 Supervisor Jim Neill has qualified for re-election on the Democratic ticket. Neill is currently in his fourth year of his first term as supervisor, and he is proud of what has been accomplished in Carroll County since 2016.

“The future of Carroll County is looking a lot brighter, especially after this last special session of the Mississippi Legislature,” Neill said.

After years of battling the effects of aging roads and bridges in Carroll County and in counties across Mississippi, the legislature allocated funds from internet sales tax and funds raised from lottery bonds to help pay for the repair or replacement of bridges, many of which are currently closed, and other road projects.

“We were recently notified that the county was awarded $5.7 million for three major bridge projects – one of those in Beat 1,” Neill said.

In addition, road projects in Vaiden, Carrollton, and North Carrollton were funded in the amount of $900,000 from the BP oil spill settlement money.

With the much-needed financial assistance from the state level to replace or make the necessary repairs to Carroll County’s bridges and roads, Neill said he and his fellow supervisors can focus more on other opportunities for the county.

One such opportunity is Delta’s Edge, a $250 million solar farm in development in the western side of the county.

“We are making progress,” Neill said. “The board has worked very well together for the term to get a lot done, while dealing with immense challenges like mandated bridge closings. ”

In his own beat, Neill said he has worked with agencies like North Central Planning and Development District to aggressively seek grant funds to stretch limited tax dollars.

“We acquired a $50,000 grant to replace a large concrete culvert under County Road 282 also known as McCarley Road,” Neill said.

He also acquired a grant to purchase a $68,000 John Deere tractor and 15-foot cutter for Beat 1.

“Grants really help us stretch our budgets,” Neill said. “I make a point to work closely with engineering to search for any and all projects to enhance the road systems in Carroll County, and I work closely with agencies like North Central Planning and Development to find funding opportunities for these kinds of projects.”

Another grant-funded project of which Neill is particularly proud is a figure-eight, paved walking track to be built at the Carroll County Recreational Park in North Carrollton this year, thanks to the joint efforts of the Carroll County Board of Supervisors and North Central Planning and Development District.

“That park is such an asset to our county, and the walking track will be something citizens of all ages can enjoy,” Neill said.

Neill has been an anti-litter advocate for many years, even before he was elected to the Carroll County Board of Supervisors.

“Keeping Carroll County clean is so important,” Neill said. “By keeping trash off Carroll’s roadways, it is a testament of the pride residents take in this county as well as a sign of respect for our fellow Carroll Countians.”

Since being elected, Neill has led the charge to create the Carroll County Rubbish Dump Program, which created three sites in the county that features rubbish reciprocals to give residents a place to take their rubbish – old appliances, furniture, and other household items.

“These rubbish reciprocals provide residents a place to dispose of these items,” Neill said. “By providing this service, it will help keep rubbish out of roadside ditches and other illegal dumps around the county.”

The Carroll County Rubbish Dump program helped bring to fruition a recycling program in Carroll County as well, and Neill was involved in installing a recycle bin beside the old Carroll County Jail on Green Street in Carrollton.

“I have enjoyed serving the people of Carroll County, and I am excited at the opportunities awaiting Carroll County in the future,” Neill said. “I am so thankful for the confidence bestowed upon me by the citizens of this county to serve as the Beat 1 Supervisor, and I approach every day with enthusiasm at making my home county even better.”

Neill also wanted to thank his fellow supervisors for their hard work and spirit of cooperation between each beat.

“I want to especially thank our county road employees for their dedication and hard work in their efforts to keep our roads maintained and safe,” Neill said.

The owner of a real estate and development company in Carroll County, Neill is the son of the late James Neill, Sr., and Katie Ferguson Neill and was raised on McCarley Road, just a short distance from where he makes his home with wife, April Sanders Neill, and children, James, Georgia, and Will.

He prides himself in being active in the community he loves.

A lifelong member of Carrollton United Methodist Church, Neill is a member of the Carroll County Forestry Association, the Carroll County Development Association, the Carroll Leflore Montgomery Cattleman’s Association, and a volunteer for the Carrollton Pilgrimage. He serves on the board of directors for the North Central Planning and Development District and the Carroll County Farm Bureau Federation, and he was newly-appointed to serve on the Delta Workforce Area Local Elected Officials board.

Neill said he enjoys interacting with Carroll County citizens on a daily basis and encouraged those with questions, ideas, or concerns to call him at 662-417-5295 or email him at neillland@bellsouth.net.