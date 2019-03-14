Lockett seeks tax office seat

Laurie Middleton Lockett has qualified to seek the office of Montgomery County Tax Assessor/Collector. She is running on the Democratic ticket.

Lockett, a lifelong resident of Montgomery County, is the daughter of Dan Middleton and the late Jamie Middleton of Winona. She attended Winona High School, where she later became a part of the administrative staff. She has been employed by the public school system for the last 19 years, and enjoys being the “face of the school” in the high school office, greeting students and parents and assisting them in their various needs.

Additionally, Lockett gives administrative support to the staff and completes payroll reports each month. Computer skills, excellent communication skills, and organizational skills are just a few of the attributes Lockett possesses that would be beneficial in being a successful Montgomery County Tax Accessor/Collector. Lockett also has several years of experience working with tax sales which has given her insight into property and real estate taxes.

If elected, Lockett says she will bring the skills she learned assisting the students, faculty, and parents at Winona High School to build a standard of customer service deserving of Montgomery County’s citizens.

“I believe in being friendly, courteous, and helpful to everyone who comes into the office,” Lockett said.

Lockett is adept at inter-department cooperation from her years at the school district. That hands-on experience will be invaluable in working with the various county departments as well as the county’s municipal clerks and state agencies. Lockett will build on those collaborations to ensure the tax office operates in the most efficient manner.

Lockett is very knowledgeable about property in Montgomery County – knowledge she gained from shadowing her mother, Jamie Middleton, who served for 24 years as Montgomery County Tax Accessor/Collector. Lockett is aware of what is important to the taxpayers of her home county.

“My mother was honest and hard-working and went above and beyond to help her fellow citizens any way she could,” Lockett said. “I learned how to serve the community from her example, and I hope the voters of Montgomery County will allow me to do my very best to serve them.”

Lockett and her husband, Charlie, live in Winona and are members of First Baptist Church of Winona. In addition to her work for the school district, she has always been an active supporter of the schools, inside the office and out, and she can often be found at various sporting events or special events around the community.

"I am asking you to support me in my bid for the office of Montgomery County Tax Assessor/Collector,” Lockett said. “I would be honored to follow in my mother's footsteps to serve the people of Montgomery County. I am committed to serving each citizen with respect and fairness. I will do my best to communicate with the public, answer any questions you may have, and deal with the concerns raised by the taxpayers of this great county."

Lockett said she looks forward to speaking with Montgomery County residents throughout the campaign and encourages calls and email with any questions or concerns. She can be reached by calling 662-310-2889 or by emailing laurielockett@yahoo.com.