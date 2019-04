First Baptist Church of Winona will present an encore presentation of “Bow the Knee” tomorrow night at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. The musical drama includes a cast of around 50 and centers on the crucification and resurrection of Jesus, as seen through the eyes of a Roman centurion.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0