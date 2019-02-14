Harper seeking tax assessor/ collector seat

Donna Gregg Harper of McCarley has qualified to run as an independent for the office of Carroll County Tax Assessor/Collector.

Harper is currently the finance director for the City of Grenada and a former revenue agent with the Mississippi Department of Revenue. She wants her experience and knowledge to help the place she calls home.

“I have an in-depth knowledge of creating and maintaining a budget, establishing millage rates, and property taxes and how they are assessed,” Harper said.

Harper, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, moved to McCarley several years ago with her family.

“We love Carroll County,” Harper said. “I love the community, and I want to do my part in making it even better.”

Harper said if elected she will focus on better serving Carroll County citizens.

“I will work to ensure tax assessments are handled properly and correctly, and I will make sure every citizen is treated the same,” Harper said. “The taxpayers of Carroll County are the boss, and they should be treated as such.”

Harper said she has experience, not just in adhering to a budget, but in creating one, and she will do her best to ensure the taxpayers’ investment in Carroll County is spent conservatively.

“I have a proven record of being a good steward of taxpayers’ money,” Harper said.

Harper also would like to see more effort put into modernizing the tax office by establishing online payment options and digital property records for citizens to view online at their convenience.

“This is public record, and it should be readily available to the public,” Harper said. “Anything that can be done online should be an option in Carroll County.”

Married to Mike Harper, the couple have three adult children, Lauren Martin, Houston Harper, and Caleb Herring, and four grandchildren, Shelby, Olivia, Martha, and Vincent.

“I chose Carroll County to make my home, and I hope Carroll County will choose me back during November’s election,” Harper said. “I want to use my years of experience and knowledge acquired on-the-job to better my home county.”

Harper said she hopes to meet as many citizens as possible during the upcoming campaign and looks forward to hearing thoughts and concerns about the Carroll County Tax Assessor/Collector office. She asked that anyone call her at 662-809-2654 or email her at harper4taxassessor@gmail.com with questions, comments, or suggestions.