Field is set in the 2019 election for Carroll County

The field is set in the 2019 county and state election, as qualifying ended Friday evening at 5 p.m.

In Carroll County, several candidates turned in paperwork on the final day of qualifying, and only three incumbent officials are not being challenged in this election. County Prosecutor Lori Bell, Coroner Mark Stiles, and Beat 4 Supervisor Claude Fluker did not draw opponents this election year. State Senator Lydia Chassaniol (R-Winona) representing District 14 and District 46 Representative Karl Oliver (R-Winona) are also running unopposed for this election.

Longtime incumbent Durward Stanton will face Charles “Chuck” Elliott in the race for the Carroll County Circuit Clerk seat. The race will be decided on August 6, as both candidates are running on the Democratic ticket.

In the chancery clerk race, five candidates qualified for the seat. Longtime Chancery Clerk Sugar Mullins announced at the end of last year he would not be seeking another term. Facing off in the Democratic primary are Casey Carpenter, Monica Jones, and Christy Noah. The winner of the primary will face Jenifer Beryl Houston and Danette Corder Roland, who are both running as independents, in November’s General election.

In the Carroll County Sheriff’s race, incumbent Clint Walker is facing challenger David Mims in August’s Democratic primary.

Incumbent Wilton Neal will be facing challenger Melinda Sanders for Carroll County Tax Collector/Assessor seat in the Democratic primary in August. The winner of the primary will face Donna Gregg Harper, who is running as an independent, in November’s general election.

In the Beat 1 Board of Supervisors race, incumbent Jim Neill will face challenger Scott Montgomery in August’s Democratic primary, with the race being decided there.

Incumbent Terry Brown will face challenger Josh Hurst for the Beat 2 Board of Supervisor race in August’s Democratic primary. The winner of the primary will face Republican challenger Jessie C. Saulter in November’s general election.

In the Beat 3 Board of Supervisor race, incumbent Dill Tucker, who is running as a Democrat, will face Marvin Coward and Randy Calvin Tackett, both running as independents, in November’s general election.

Incumbent Rickie Corley will face challengers Andy K. McCorkle and Walter Mitchell in August’s Democratic primary for the Beat 5 Board of Supervisors seat.

In the race for the Carroll County Justice Court Judge – Northern District seat, incumbent Jimmy Avant will face Therrell Turner in August’s Democratic primary.

For the Carroll County Justice Court Judge – Southern District, incumbent Dorothy Branch will face challenger Tinesha Erve-Earnest in August’s Democratic primary.

Incumbent Joe Holman will face challenger Dustin Haddon in August’s Democratic primary for the Carroll County Constable – Northern District race. And for the Southern District constable race, incumbent Rob Banks will face challengers Roshaun Daniels, Travis Gatewood, and Andy Langham in August’s Democratic primary. The race will be decided there.