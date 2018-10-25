Fall Fun
Thu, 10/25/2018 - 10:52am
The annual Fall Fest at Carroll Academy was held Tuesday night on Gordon Field and was a huge success for the school. Above: Jack Grones and Hollis Beckwith were named King and Queen of the Fall Fest.
