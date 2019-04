First Baptist Church of Winona is presenting an encore performance of “Bow the Knee,” a musical drama by Chris Machen and directed by Gary Anglin, First Baptist’s music minister, Friday, April 19, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

