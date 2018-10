The Winona Tigers are the outright champions of Region 5-3A in the school's first year as a 3A team. Winona is 10-0 — one of eight unbeaten MHSAA teams — and 5-0 in the region. As 5-3A champion, the Tigers will host the fourth place team from 8-3A in the opening round of the playoffs Nov, 2.

