For those who are currently quarantined or have tested positive for COVID-19, curbside voting will be available in both Carroll and Montgomery counties at the individual precincts. This option is only to be used by those who are in active quarantine.

According to Lesa Golding, deputy circuit clerk of Montgomery County, poll workers will be equipped with the proper personal protection equipment like gloves, masks, and surgical gowns to assist those quarantined due to the virus curbside at the individual precincts.

Golding said requiring curbside will just have to alert someone, and a poll worker will bring a paper ballot to the car for voting. No voting machines will be set up outside.

There will be no curbside available at the Montgomery County Courthouse.

In Carroll County, Mary Loftin, deputy circuit clerk, said curbside will be available at all precincts for those currently under quarantine.

She said for the quarantined voter to sit behind the driver in the vehicle, and a poll worker will hand the driver a paper ballot through the passenger window.

For more information, contact the Montgomery County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-283-4161 or the Carroll County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-464-5476.