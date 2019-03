The 2019 Winona Christian Beauty Revue was held Saturday, with beauties and beaux from two-year-old kindergarten to 12th grade participating. For the high school age group, Most Handsome was Thomas Costilow and Most Beautiful was Elise Diffey.

