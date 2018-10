Right: The 2018 Carroll Academy Homecoming Court includes (front, left to right) senior maids Chloe Richardson, Sandy Rhea Tackett, Belle Sanders; (back) Beth Upchurch, sophomore maid; Skylar Hodges, seventh grade maid; Mallory McCrory; ninth grade maid; Gracie Turner, junior maid and Helen Claire Cobb, eighth grade maid. Friday, school dismi

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers