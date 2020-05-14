My sisters and I got to spend Mother's Day together this year, which was a blessing because we live miles apart now.

We had the best day. Family time, laughter and the craziness that goes along with being a member of the Sexton family, and this day was no different. Well, maybe a little different, we didn't have an ER visit, which usually occurs on every family gathering.

We decided to have brunch, this year. Breakfast casseroles, cheese grits, and fresh fruit were on the menu, along with Peach Bellinis, served in Momma's champagne flutes.

It was a delicious meal, made better by us being together.

Veggie Loaded Breakfast Casserole

2 tablespoons oil

8-10 mushrooms, sliced

2 teaspoon, minced garlic

1/2 red onion, diced

2 bell peppers, diced (I used red and yellow)

2 cups baby spinach, chopped (I used frozen)

20 ounces shredded potatoes (I used one bag Simply Potatoes)

10 eggs

1/3 cup half & half or milk

1/4 cup hot sauce

Salt and pepper

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

In a large skillet, heat oil. Add mushrooms, onions, peppers. Sauté'. Add spinach.

Remove from heat and set aside.

Spray or butter a 9x13 baking dish. Lay the shredded potatoes on the bottom. Add veggies, and spread evenly over potatoes.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, half and half, hot sauce, and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Pour egg mixture over veggies, evenly. Sprinkle cheese over casserole.

Bake uncovered for 45-50 minutes. Allow casserole to cool for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

This can be made the night before or the same day.

Sausage Cheese Breakfast Casserole

1 pound sausage, cooked and drained (any kind, I used turkey)

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese

10 eggs

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

Salt and pepper

1 loaf sourdough bread

1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

In a 9x13 baking dish, spray with cooking spray. Cover bottom of baking dish with bread. Add sausage, layer on top of bread evenly. In a mixing bowl, whisk eggs, half and half, Italian seasoning, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Pour over the sausage, evenly. Sprinkle cheese over casserole.

Bake for 35 minutes. Allow casserole to cool before slicing.

Cheese Grits

4 cups chicken broth

1 cup quick grits

2 cups extra sharp cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Cajun spice to taste

Bring chicken broth to boil in medium-sized sauce pan. Whisk in grits, lower heat to medium, and continue to whisk for five minutes. Mix in cheese, salt and pepper, and Cajun seasoning. Serve immediately.

Peach Bellinis

6 peaches

¼ cup of sugar

Prosecco or sparkling apple cider

For the peach purée: Wash and peel the peaches, cut into wedges and place in a food processor. Purée until completely broken down. Add the sugar and mix again until blended.

Bring purée to boil over medium-high heat and cook (stirring occasionally), until it reduces to measure about a cup.

For the Bellini cocktails: Pour the peach purée into a champagne flute (fill it about a third of the way). Gently pour ice-cold Prosecco or sparking apple cider to fill the glass. Only stir when ready to drink.