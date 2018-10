Monday night, fall made its appearance while I watched my five-year-old son play soccer at the Winona Recreational Park. It was cold, windy, and threatening rain as our kids chased that ball up and down the field, culminating with a purple team win.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers