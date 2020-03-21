One confirmed case of COVID-19 in Montgomery County

Winona Mayor Jerry Flowers announced Saturday morning that one case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Montgomery County.

Flowers said he spoke to officials at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital, and they confirmed that a resident of Montgomery County did test positive for coronavirus.

"Don't panic," Flowers said. "We will get through this. We just need to do our part."

With the announcement, Flowers reminded residents of Winona and Montgomery County to abide by the standards set by the Mississippi Department of Health.

"Let's just do our part," he said. "No gatherings of more than 10 people. Wash your hands. Follow what the government says."

The City of Winona has already made precautions to limit gatherings by closing the Winona Recreational Park, Community House, and Community Center. Winona City Hall is closed to walk-in traffic, but the drive-through window is open for business. Flowers said the officers of the Winona Police Department will be breaking up casual gatherings of young people they come across while patroling the city.

Flowers also encouraged people to check in with elderly friends and neighbors to see if they need food or supplies.

"If they do, go get it for them," Flowers said. "We need them to stay at home."