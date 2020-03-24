BREAKING: Montgomery County reporting second case of coronavirus
- 3632 reads
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 10:14am
The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting there are 320 cases of coronavirus currently in Mississippi, while Montgomery County is showing two cases and Carroll County is showing none. There is still only one death reported in the state.
Hinds and DeSoto counties are reporting the largest number of cases, with 31 and 29 respectively.
These statistics are as of end of day on March 23.
Story developing…