BREAKING: Burglary suspects sought

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is asking to the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for a burglary in Black Hawk early this morning.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, four men broke into the Dollar General store in Black Hawk around 5 a.m. on June 28. They are also suspected of burglarizing another store in Bentonia around 11 p.m. on the night of June 27.

Cigarettes and other items were taken from the stores.

Walker said in a release, “They are also suspects in a ring of burglaries in a multi-county area. Jackson FBI, [Mississippi Bureau of Investigation], and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office are working together to identify and/or locate the whereabouts of these suspects.”

If anyone has any information, contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at 662-237-9283 or Walker at 662-310-7233.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact the Carroll County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.