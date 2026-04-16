The Carroll County Public Library System will be hosting the following events throughout National Library Week, April 20-24.

Both Libraries will be closed Wednesday, April 15 for staff training.

Throughout the month of April the CCPLS will be holding a raffle event. Information on prizes and ticket prices may be obtained from library officials. Winners for the raffle will be announced on April 24 at 10 a.m. via the CCPLS Facebook page. Find them on Facebook at Carroll County Public Library System

Vaiden Public Library

The Vaiden Public Library is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closes for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, April 20: Game day starting at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21: Tech Support Corner starting at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, April 22: Crafts with the MSU Extension Office starting at 10 a.m.

Thursday, April 23: Feeding Public Officials from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, April 24: Scams with the CCSO starting at 10 a.m.

For more information on programs or events, contact the library at (662)-464-7736 or visit their website at carroll.lib.ms.us

Carrollton/North Carrollton Library

The Carrollton/North Carrollton Public Library is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closes for lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Monday, April 20: Tech Support Corner starting at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 21: Feeding Public Officials from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22: Bingo games starting at 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 23: Crafts with the MSU Extension Office starting at 10 a.m.

Friday, April 24: Scams with the CCSO starting at 2 p.m.

For more information on programs or events, contact the library at (662)237-6268 or visit their website at carroll.lib.ms.us