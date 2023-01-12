Mississippi State (12-3, 1-2) dominated Ole Miss (8-7, 0-3) over the final 12 minutes of the game last Saturday to take a 64-54 win at Humphrey Coliseum before a sell-out crowd. It was a must win for both teams and gave new MSU head coach Chris Jans his first SEC win after losing to No. 7 Alabama and No. 8 Tennessee. State will now hit the road to Georgia and Auburn this week. Ole Miss will host both Auburn and Georgia this week.

On the ladies’ side, Ole Miss is tied with LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee for first place in the SEC as all four teams are 4-0 in conference play. Ole Miss (15-2, 4-0) is off to their best start since 2007 as they downed both Vandy and Texas A&M last week. The Lady Rebels will travel to Georgia and host Alabama this week. Mississippi State (12-5, 1-3) lost to Tennessee and South Carolina last week and will play at Texas A&M next Sunday.

Southern Miss Golden Eagle head basketball coach Jay Ladner has his fourth edition heading in the right direction. The Golden Eagles are 3-1 in Sun Belt Conference play and 14-3 overall in one of the most impressive turn arounds in NCAA history, having won only 24 games in the previous three years. The Eagles head to Marshall and Arkansas State this week. The Lady Golden Eagles (10-5, 3-1) are also off to a great start in Sun Belt Conference play. The present conference leader James Madison gave USM their first loss in a month by knocking off the Lady Eagles, 63-54, on Saturday. Southern Miss will host both Arkansas State and LA-Monroe this week.

Former Southern Mississippi head football coach Jim Carmody passed away last week. He was the architect of what became known as “The Nasty Bunch” that earned him the nickname “Big Nasty.” His defensive units finished in the Top 10 nationally in total defense in four of his nine seasons with the Golden Eagles program. His defensive units were always ranked among the nation’s leaders in the NCAA stats. As head coach at USM he was 37-29 over six seasons, including five winning seasons. His greatest coaching milestone was when USM downed Alabama in 1982, 38-29. It halted the Crimson Tide’s 56-game home winning streak in legendary Coach Bear Bryant’s final home game. The New Orleans native also had two tours of duty as assistant at both Ole Miss and Mississippi State. He also coached at Mississippi College. The former Co-Lin football player also coached in the National Football League and was a pro scout for several NFL teams. A memorial service is slated for Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in Jackson. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame or to the Jim Carmody Scholarship fund at Southern Miss.

William Carey basketball coach Steve Knight attained a milestone recently as he registered his 750th win making him the State of Mississippi’s all-time winning collegiate coach and is number one in the NAIA among all active coaches. In NAIA Men’s basketball coaching history, including both active and retired coaches, he ranks No. 16. The Hattiesburg native was hired as head coach at William Carey in 1982. The Southern Miss graduate also played two seasons in the Seattle Mariners Baseball Organization as a pitcher. Knight has been inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, Southern Miss M-Club Sports Hall of Fame, William Carey Athletic Hall of Fame and the Hattiesburg Public School District Foundation Hall of Fame.

Isaac Smith of Itawamba AHS was selected as the 2022 Gatorade Mississippi High School Football Player of the Year. Smith, a Mississippi State signee, scored 21 touchdowns and had 76 tackles on 10 interceptions in leading his team to a 12-1 record this past season. Smith also maintained a 3.91 GPA in high school.

Listen to Dale and Marshall Wood on the Brouhaha Sports Show each Tuesday at 6 p.m. on WABO FM 105.5 in the Waynesboro area. This week’s guest is William Carey basketball coach Steve Knight. To listen to the broadcast on your computer or smart phone anywhere in the world, go to Google Chrome, go to wabo105.com and click listen live. You may also go to The Brouhaha on YouTube to listen to archived shows. Dale has been writing sports since 1973. Contact him at ddmckee18@yahoo.com.