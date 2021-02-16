The Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old male who went missing on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by the department today, Trazavious Walker left his parents’ home in Revova early on Feb. 16 on foot.

He was reportedly wearing a dark blue and black jacket and jeans.

He is 5’4”, with a slender build.

The post said he could be suffering from a mental issue but is not considered dangerous.

“He was possible seen in the area of Cedar Road and Morrison Chapel Road early this morning,” the post said.

Anyone with any information should call 662-843-5378.