During a special meeting Tuesday night of the North Carrollton Mayor and Board of Aldermen the agenda included the George Street improvement project. Mayor Ken Strachan called the meeting following the Friday, Jan. 13 bid opening.

Mayor Strachan had been working with Willis Engineering on an infrastructure improvement for George Street which is the main route to J.Z. George High School that was washed out during the June 2021 flooding. The road was temporarily closed and traffic rerouted to Morgan Street.

The plans have a new large culvert that engineers had determined to take the water and to overlay the section with concrete barriers on each side of the culvert. Mayor Strachan along with Beat 1 Supervisor Jim Neill added a black metal rail to be placed on the west side of the street that will be in coordination with the town’s beautification efforts.

Mayor Strachan presented a proposal to pay for the street improvements that included $105,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and a match of $27,000 from Neill and Beat 2 Supervisor Josh Hurst for a total of $132,000 for the project that will include engineering cost. Mayor Strachan had attended several meetings where Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann had met with local officials on investing ARPA funding. “These infrastructure improvements are an investment for generations to come, the lieutenant governor said several times about making an investment for our children and grandchildren, this plan for George Street will do just that.” Mayor Strachan said.

The bid was won by Townes Construction Company of Grenada in the amount of $117,939. The bid was approved on a motion by Alderman Barbara Sheppard and seconded by Alderman Tom Hearn with all in favor. The agreement for Engineering Services for Willis Engineering was approved for Mayor Strachan and City Clerk Lendera Williams to sign on a motion from Alderman Sheppard and seconded by Alderman Mitchell Costilow with all in favor. “It is appreciated the match from Supervisors Neill and Hurst and with the $105,000 from the town and $27,000 from the county working together we have put in place a sound infrastructure project for North Carrollton.” Mayor Strachan said.

Mayor Strachan told aldermen with having the special meeting will make it where Townes Construction can begin the work in the coming weeks with weather permitting.