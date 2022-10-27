Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20, 2022, Arthur Ardell Floyd of McCarley went home to be with his savior Jesus Christ. He was a resident at the Mississippi State Veterans’ home in Kosciusko and passed away after a brief illness just three days short of his 87th birthday.

Arthur was the first child born to Jimmy Rdell Floyd and Flonnie Story Floyd on Oct. 23, 1935, in Drew Miss. He spent his young life on the farm and attended school in Sunflower and Leflore counties before moving to Greenwood and attending Greenwood High School. He joined the Mississippi Army National Guard in 1953 and went on active duty with the U.S. Army in 1954. In 1957, after discharge from active duty, he returned to Greenwood and met Mary Ann Watkins. They have been married for more than 64 years!

His more than 35-year law enforcement career began in 1962 with the Greenwood Police Department. He spent six years in the late 60s and early 70s with the Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control, then returned to the Greenwood P.D. in 1973, where he completed more than 20 years of service. There, he rose to the rank of Special Investigator, Chief of Detectives and served as S.W.A.T. team commander, firearms training officer and armorer. He attended numerous training courses at the MS Law Enforcement Training Academy. He was a graduate of the Law Enforcement Institute at LSU in Baton Rouge La., and the FBI National Academy in Quantico Va. After retiring from the city, he spent five years as a Parole Officer with the MS Department of Corrections and four years as a deputy with the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department. He was elected to the Greenwood City Council Ward 1 in 1989 and served until 1993. He was known as a great communicator and leader that had special skill in dealing with the public.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting locally and elk hunting out west in Colorado, where he was a part-time guide for many years on the Jeffcoat Ranch. He loved to cook for his family and friends and spent many nights frying fish and cooking steaks at the old police clubhouse. Brunswick stew was an annual favorite when the weather turned cool. He was a master craftsman in the art of knife-making and made hundreds over the years that are prized by collectors far and wide.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; sisters, Betty Bennet and Judy Rutledge; a brother; Bobby Ray “Red“ Floyd and his son, John Wesley Floyd. His survivors include his wife of 64 years, Mary W. “Ann” Floyd; brothers, Mike Strickland and Pete Floyd; sons, David W. Floyd (Janice), Dr. Jeffrey A. Floyd (Temple); grandchildren, Emily F. Simpson (Matt), Jamie F. Dugar (Ethan), Tyler Floyd (Victoria), Hunter Floyd (Sydney), Parker Floyd (Kinley), Shane Floyd and Adrianne F. Peacock (Phillip); and 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Greenwood Delta Funeral Home with military graveside honors provided by the Keesler-Hamrick-Gillespie American Legion Post 29. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Ray Floyd, Charles Floyd, Tyler Floyd, Hunter Floyd, Parker Floyd, Bobby Floyd and Ethan Dugar. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Greenwood Police Department and the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff at the MS State Veterans Home in Kosciusko and the wonderful caring staff at Legacy Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Palmer home for children or your favorite charity.

Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.