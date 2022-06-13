The City of Winona welcomes a new deputy clerk to City Hall.

Kimberly White, 29 of Vaiden, officially began working for the City of Winona on Monday, and she is looking forward to building relationships at City Hall as well as expanding her career.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for growth of my career. I like the employees and the mayor,” said White. “It’s a great environment.”

Mayor Aaron Dees said White brings much preferred and needed experience and know-how to the position.

Having a working knowledge of the AS/400 payroll system, a form of data entry software, was a preferred quality in an applicant, Dees said.

“She does have the experience. She does know how to do the payroll system,” said Dees. “She has several years of experience.”

White said she came to Winona from Carroll County, where she served as a payroll clerk in the Chancery Clerk’s office.

She also has worked as a tax analyst for Riverview Nursing and Rehab in Greenwood and the United States Department of Revenue in Hernando, she said.

“They depleted her job during Covid,” said Dees. “That’s when she decided to come home.”

White said working at Winona City Hall feels like “home away from home.”

“It’s different from everywhere else I’ve been,” she said.

Prior to working, White earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance in 2015 at the University of Mississippi and a Master of Business Administration in finance in 2018 at Mississippi Valley State University, and Dees said she was a member of Delta Mu Delta international honor society.

The Winona Board of Alderman voted unanimously during a special called meeting on May 31 in favor of hiring White to fill the position that was vacated by former deputy clerk Tiffany Everett on May 11.

Everett had served 14 years in the position before resigning in May.

During a May meeting, board members voted to increase pay by $1 for deputy clerks Dorothy Washington and Kaley Cox.

Board members agreed, during a later meeting to increase their pay by $1 again and maintain the new pay scale.